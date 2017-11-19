One dead after crash on I-85 - | WBTV Charlotte

One dead after crash on I-85

One person died after a crash on Interstate 85 northbound early Sunday morning.

The interstate was blocked off around 5 a.m. when a truck was stuck underneath an 18 wheeler.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one fatality in the crash.

There's no word on any other injuries and no further information has been released.

