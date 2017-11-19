NFL player remembers late West Rowan HS coach

Defensive End for Cincinnati Bengals, Chris Smith, tweeted a video in honor of former West Rowan High School coach Sunday afternoon.

The video shows Smith displaying a custom pair of cleats in remembrance of coach Scott Young who died last week after battling heart issues.

Young coached at WRHS for 17 years, leading the Falcons to victories in three of four state championship games.

