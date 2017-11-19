Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted for multiple charges.

Dequan Amad Erwin is wanted for larceny of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen motor vehicle, according to reports.

Police say Erwin was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. His bond was revoked after he refused to charge his monitor.

Police are asking anyone with information of Erwin's whereabouts, to call 704-432-8888.

