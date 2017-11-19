Celebration of life for Scott Young to be held Sunday

Legendary high school football coach Scott Young will be celebrated during a special service at Falcon Stadium on the campus of West Rowan High School on Sunday afternoon.

Young passed away last week after a years long battle with heart issues.

Young coached at WRHS for 17 years, leading the Falcons to victories in three of four state championship games.

The service will take place at 2:00 pm. Those attending are asked to wear the colors of their favorite high team.

