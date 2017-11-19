Celebration of life for Scott Young to be held Sunday

Rescue staff said that have lost some birds and others will need treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.More >>
Rescue staff said that have lost some birds and others will need treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.More >>
The man was caught by surveillance video and investigators are seeking leads on the breaking and entering and theft.More >>
The man was caught by surveillance video and investigators are seeking leads on the breaking and entering and theft.More >>
Police say the 11-year-old female was walking with her family when a man approached and tried to walk off with her.More >>
Police say the 11-year-old female was walking with her family when a man approached and tried to walk off with her.More >>
The large number of people coming and going at the Southern Christmas Show can make it somewhat of a challenge to keep up with family members, especially young kids.More >>
The large number of people coming and going at the Southern Christmas Show can make it somewhat of a challenge to keep up with family members, especially young kids.More >>
A home in eastern Rowan County was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A home in eastern Rowan County was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.More >>