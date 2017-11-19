Shooting on Saturday leads to arrest in Salisbury

A man is in jail under $25,000 bond, accused of shooting another man on Saturday morning in Salisbury.

According to the police report, the incident happened just after 11:00 am in the 600 block of S. Craige Street.

George Albert Torrence, 29, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim is listed as William Pierre Hargrave, 21, of Harrell Street.

Investigators say Hargrave was shot in the back and the arm. Hargrave's condition is not known.

Circumstance of the shooting have not been released.

