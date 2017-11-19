One person transported in overnight car crash - | WBTV Charlotte

One person transported in overnight car crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An overnight car crash happened off of Independence Boulevard Sunday morning around 12 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver side swiped another driver and ran off the road.

According to officials, alcohol could be a factor in the crash.

One person was transported with minor injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

