Family of slain toddler seeks justice after death

A 2-year-old Gastonia boy who police say was killed by his mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time is being remembered by family.

Kye Abdul Rashid died at the hospital on November 5. 25-year-old Marquis Graham currently sits behind bars in the Gaston County Jail facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Kye Rashid will be laid to rest Sunday, and Saturday's vigil was one last time for all the family to celebrate the life of a baby boy who they say brought joy to everyone he connected with, before they all continue to seek justice for the 2-year-old.

There was no shortage of smiles and laughter.

"He could be sick as a dog and you'll still find him smiling, laughing and playing. Nothing ever, ever kept him down," says Ayanah Barnett.

There were two specific things that would keep Kye connected to anyone he came into contact with.

"He loved food, he loved music and that's all it took for you to have a good time."

The family describes him as their blessing and a baby boy who was full of life.

They say Kye will continue to be the topic of conversation because he was the center of their world.

"Probably everyday, on the hour...we'll just continue to [remember him]."

As they say goodbye to baby Kye, their focus turns to seeking justice against the person police say is responsible for his death.

"That will be a part of our new normal, unfortunately," says Sharandah Barnett, Kye's grandmother.

Meanwhile, Graham's family says he is not the person that would do something like this. Police have yet to release details on exactly how the boy was killed.

