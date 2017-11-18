Man tried to walk off with 11-year-old at Southern Christmas Show

An attempted kidnapping investigation is underway after a man tried to walk off with an 11-year-old girl in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Briar Creek Road inside the Southern Christmas Show.

Police say the 11-year-old girl was walking with her family when a man approached her and tried to walk off with her. Witnesses approached the man, he released his grip on the child and fled the area.

The child was not injured during the incident.

CMPD released a statement Sunday about the incident and their efforts to increase security:

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police continue their ongoing investigation into an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl at the Southern Christmas Show last evening. We understand that the quick response of witnesses prevented the kidnapping; CMPD, show security and our staff reacted swiftly and efficiently to maintain venue safety. We are thankful to them for their immediacy and professionalism in response to this incident. Marketplace Events (MPE), producer of the 50th annual Southern Christmas Show, has proactively maintained numerous armed and highly trained security professionals throughout the venue every day—before, during and after show hours. On the final day of the show, we will open as planned from 10 am to 6 pm. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be heightened security, as providing a safe and secure venue continues to be our highest priority.

The man is 5'8" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a red beanie. He was allegedly accompanied by a female who was pushing a stroller.

The man's race nor skin color was identified, but police say he was described as "possibly of middle eastern descent."

CMPD plans to increase security at the show.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

