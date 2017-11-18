One shot, injured in east Charlotte

A person was injured after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 8800 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The shooting apparently happened close to a nearby Walmart.

The person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.