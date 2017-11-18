Pedestrian struck by car, injured in Charlotte

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at the corner of West Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.

Officers said it appeared to be a hit and run.

The person was being treated for injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

The severity of injuries are unknown and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.