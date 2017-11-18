Silver Alert canceled for missing teen with cognitive impairment

A Silver Alert for a teen girl reported missing from Winston Salem Saturday has been canceled.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 13-year-old Kaylee Abby Utt.

Utt is described as a white female with short red hair and blue eyes. She stands 5'4" tall and weighs 138 pounds.

She was last seen in the 100 block of Charlestowne Circle wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, and carrying a black bag.

Citizens were asked to look out for Utt, who was believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment. No photo was provided.

