'Move Kannapolis Forward' event on Monday; City urges residents to attend

Major changes are taking place in Kannapolis, particularly when it comes to the downtown revitalization project. In an effort to keep residents informed, and to honor the wishes of residents, the City is holding a major event on Monday night.

From the City of Kannapolis:

You gave us your ideas and we listened! Following extensive community outreach that included engaging with community members at events in downtown, Village Park, Cannon Blvd, Main Street, and western parts of the City – the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan is ready for its unveiling to you – our most important asset.

The City is in the midst of transformation and revitalization. Redevelopment downtown is creating vibrant spaces for residents and visitors of all ages; new neighborhoods are breaking ground; transportation improvements provide more options for people to get around; valuable green space is being conserved; and economic development initiatives are expanding opportunities for residents throughout the region.

There is a lot to be proud of in our community: from our great parks and high quality of life, to our diverse and affordable neighborhoods, to our access to the Charlotte Metro region and beyond. With growth on the horizon, we're building off of these assets to expand opportunities for the citizens of Kannapolis to make the City even more vibrant, green, and inclusive. To build on this shared long-term vision for the future of Kannapolis, the City conducted a robust public engagement process this year to chart our future, called Move Kannapolis Forward.

Move Kannapolis Forward is the community-driven process to update the City's comprehensive plan and establish a blueprint for our shared future. This process establishes the City’s broadest public policy document, setting forth the long-range vision, goals, and policies for transportation, housing, development, the environment, the economy, and public services. The plan will serve to coordinate the many existing, ongoing, and future plans and projects in the City.

Move Kannapolis Forward asked citizens to dream big, while respecting and cherishing the resources and cultural heritage that make Kannapolis great. The process is nearing its end so come out to the final public meeting to help finalize the City’s future actions!

The meeting will take place on Monday night and will include the unveiling of the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive plan. It will take place at the Laureate Center at Kannapolis City Hall.

