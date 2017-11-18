Overnight house fire in northeast Charlotte

An overnight fire displaces a family in northeast Charlotte Saturday morning.

According to officials, the first started around 12:25 a.m. in the 4000 block of Cushman St.

The family was able to escape the home safely.

At this time, officials are unsure of what caused the fire and how much damage was done to the house.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

