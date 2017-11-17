AMBER Alert canceled for missing NC child

An AMBER Alert issued for a missing child in North Carolina has been canceled.

The Red Springs Police Department was searching for 21-month-old Colvin W Zavier.

Zavier is a black male, approximately two feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

The alert was issued shortly before 11 p.m. and was canceled around 11:35 p.m.

He may be with 20-year-old Sabrina Danielle Locklear, who is described as a Native American female, standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black or brown knee high boots and a black or brown jacket.

The child and woman were last seen at Westgate Terrace Apartment 19E in Red Springs, NC. The vehicle is a black four-door sedan, but the direction of travel or destination is unknown.

Officials did not say if Zavier was found.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Red Springs Police Department immediately at (910) 843-3454, or call 911.

