CMPD trying to identify man in two armed robberies

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help identifying a man responsible for two armed robberies.

The first robbery happened at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at the China Fun restaurant on the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday at the Smoothie King on the 3000 block of Prosperity Church Road.

In both instances, the man went into the businesses and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robber in both cases is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, with an average build. He was wearing a baseball cap and green jacket.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

