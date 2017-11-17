CMPD launches 'Exchange Zone' to help defeat dangers that can come with online purchases

A mother is overcome with emotion, knowing her son's death lead to police ensuring the safety of others.

Zachary Finch was shot and killed at an apartment in June.

CMPD says he thought he was meeting up with a legitimate seller to buy a cellphone. Instead, he was robbed and shot.

Friday, CMPD announced 14 designated "Exchange Zones" around Charlotte, where people can make transactions safely. These areas will be monitored by video cameras and officers will conduct checks.

Tara Finch says her Zachary Finch shouldn’t be a martyr for the new exchange zones, but says she does find a little strength in knowing his death wasn’t in vain.

"It validates that Zachary matters, that he's more than just a case number, he's a person," says Tara Finch, Zachary's mom.

So what is an exchange zone?

It’s an area for anyone buying or selling online, to do so safely.

The areas at different Quik Trip locations will be under video watch and patrolled by officers, a program created with Zachary in mind. The 21-year-old was robbed and killed in June while trying to buy a phone from he met from someone online.

"It doesn't make it better for us, but he'd be happy that something positive is happening and that he's still helping other people," says Tara.

Officers warn to be cautious when conducting business over the internet, because you don't know the intentions of the person on the other end.

"It's social media, people scam people all the time," says Will Edwards, who frequently buys items online.

Edwards says he buys items online all the time, because he loves a good deal. With the launch of the exchange zone, he's happy to know the Quik Trip and CMPD will be watching his back.

"It's a good thing and I hope other businesses get involved."

More exchange zones may be on the way, CMPD is looking to partner with other businesses for the program.

Here is a list of participating Quik Trips in Charlotte.

127 E. Woodlawn Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217

6721 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212

7205 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28216

2326 Sandy Porter Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273

11230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262

7115 S. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

3025 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

116 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217

3206 Eastway Dr., Charlotte, NC 28205

5209 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28212

4937 Sunset Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269

4200 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216

5708 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213

10910 Golf Links Dr., Charlotte, NC 28213

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.