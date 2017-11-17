Plane loses engine, runs off runway in Statesville - | WBTV Charlotte

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A two-engine plane lost an engine on take-off and ran off a runway at Statesville Airport Friday afternoon.

According to Statesville Fire Chief Spencer Lee, the pilot and his passenger were attempting a touch-and-go landing when the left engine failed, causing the aircraft to shift hard to the left across the runway and airfield. 

This caused the landing gear to be sheared off.

A crane turned over while trying to remove the plane Friday night. Fire crews were called as a precaution.

There were no injuries. No further information has been released.

