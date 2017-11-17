Man, 17-year-old arrested after being found in stolen car in Burke County

Police say the 11-year-old female was walking with her family when a man approached and tried to walk off with her.More >>
The person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said it appeared to be a hit and run.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 13-year-old Kaylee Abby Utt.
Major changes are taking place in Kannapolis, particularly when it comes to the downtown revitalization project. In an effort to keep residents informed, and to honor the wishes of residents, the City is holding a major event on Monday night.
