Man, 17-year-old arrested after being found in stolen car in Burke County

A man and a 17-year-old are facing several charges after they were found by deputies in a stolen vehicle in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle at the Knob Superette convenience store on Highway 70 in Connelly Springs Wednesday. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and arrested 25-year-old Richard Kory Barton and 17-year-old Jason Woodrow Schincke who were in the vehicle.

Deputies say they found "white powdery substance" in the vehicle which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both men were charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing meth. Both men were placed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $9,000 secured bond.

Barton and Schincke both had court appearances Friday.

