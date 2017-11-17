Mistrial declared in deadly southeast Charlotte shooting case

Jurors were unable to reach a "unanimous verdict" Friday in the trial of a fatal shooting of a man in southeast Charlotte from Sept. 2015, the district attorney said.

The district attorney announced Friday that a mistrial was declared for 32-year-old Jose Carlos Cruz, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Melvin Ashby in the 5500 block of Lantana Avenue on Sept. 19.

Ashby was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.

According to police, Cruz was interviewed at police headquarters on the night of the shooting and later released. Detectives determined that he and Ashby were involved in an altercation that led to the shooting and Cruz was charged with first-degree murder.

Officers said they responded to the same home where the shooting happened the day before Ashby's death for a domestic disturbance. The release states that officers found that no crimes were committed during that incident.

PREVIOUS: Man suspected in deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte ID'd

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.