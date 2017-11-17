Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent wins Friday Medal

Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, is one of seven (7) superintendents from across the state to receive the prestigious Friday Medal.

This award was presented to innovative superintendents in NC rural districts by the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation and the NC School Superintendents Association.

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education Chair Josh Wagner expresses that, “There is no question that Dr. Moody has worked diligently to improve our system through innovation. Although this does include technology, I believe it goes far beyond that. We, as a board, value her leadership and dedication to RSSS.”

The Friday Medal is named in recognition of Bill and Ida Friday for their commitment to educational excellence. Jack Hoke, Executive Director for the NC School Superintendents Association expressed that the selected superintendents, “have embraced digital learning and digital leadership. They determined early on in this journey that digital learning is an instructional practice that effectively uses technology to strengthen a student’s learning experience.”

The seven superintendents receiving this honor are as follows:

Lynn Moody – Rowan Salisbury

Darrin Hartness – Davie County

Anthony Jackson – Vance County

Jeff McDaris – Transylvania County

Janet Mason – Rutherford County

Patrick Miller - Greene County

Robert Taylor – Bladen County

In addition to Hoke, honored speakers at the event were Representative Craig Horn, NC House of Representatives and the Honorable James B. Hunt, Jr., former Governor of North Carolina.

During the panel discussion, Dr. Moody talked about the district’s strategic plan, the K-12 1:1 digital devices for all students, the summer feeding/reading program and the extraordinary reader yard sign awards. Dr. Moody explained that the leadership at Rowan-Salisbury is a shared leadership, “We have accomplished a great deal of work to ensure that all staff have the opportunity to lead at every level.”

Several accomplishments were noted in a press release, including that through recent years, Rowan-Salisbury has been recognized at the state and national levels as a leader in technology and innovative practices for student success. The district has been ranked in the Top 10 nationally for pioneering technology uses; received the national digital curriculum strategy award and the national digital content & curriculum achievement award. In addition, Discovery Education presented Dr. Moody with the ‘Innovation in Education’ award.

On a state level under Dr. Moody’s leadership team, the district has been recognized for excellence in educational programs as well as excellence in communication, public relations, and marketing.

