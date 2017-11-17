Man killed in Chester County shooting, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Chester County Friday morning.

Chester police said the deadly shooting happened on Saluda Street and Foote Street. The police department posted on Facebook around 4 a.m. asking for the public's help with any information regarding the homicide.

According to the Chester County Coroner's Office, the man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he died. The man's name has not been released.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you can call the Chester Police Department at 803-581-2677.

