Family of 6 escapes Statesville house fire

A family was displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Iredell County Friday morning.

According to the Statesville Fire Department, the fire started at a home on Opal Street in Statesville just after 3 a.m. Firefighters said two sides of the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The blaze was started due to a space heater being "too close to furniture," firefighters said. The family of six "narrowly" escaped the fire, firefighters said.

The fire caused over $18,000 in damages.

No one was hurt in the fire.

