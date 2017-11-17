Family of 6 escapes Statesville house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Family of 6 escapes Statesville house fire

A family was displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Iredell County Friday morning.

According to the Statesville Fire Department, the fire started at a home on Opal Street in Statesville just after 3 a.m. Firefighters said two sides of the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. 

The blaze was started due to a space heater being "too close to furniture," firefighters said. The family of six "narrowly" escaped the fire, firefighters said.

The fire caused over $18,000 in damages. 

No one was hurt in the fire. 

