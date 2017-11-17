BLOG: Clear skies Friday with chilly overnight temps

Mild End To The Week

Weekend Split By Showers

Chilly Thanksgiving Pattern

Friday brings another dose of sun with highs in the comfortable and seasonable low 60s. There will be clear skies Friday and it will be chilly with evening temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows close to 40 degrees. After a quiet Friday, we'll start to feel some weekend changes ahead of a fairly strong cold front which moves through the region Saturday night.

You can expect more clouds Saturday with a gusty breeze and mild afternoon readings in the mid 60s. As for the timing on the front, it looks great! The rain will fall overnight Saturday night and be gone before the sun comes up Sunday for all but our far eastern neighborhoods.

The front will bring cooler air behind it as highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 50s with lows below freezing. Then, we'll likely hold afternoon readings in the cool 50s and low 60s for Thanksgiving week with overnight lows mainly in the 30s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

