West Charlotte wreck shuts down inbound lanes

Two people were injured in a wreck in west Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Wilkinson Boulevard at Ashley Road. Several inbound lanes were shut down for some time following the crash. The lanes have since reopened.

Police say these inbound lanes that are closed should open shortly. Tow truck towing 2 cars involved now @WBTV_News https://t.co/QQvK9vdwMM — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) November 17, 2017

The victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what started the wreck.

