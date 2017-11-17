West Charlotte wreck shuts down inbound lanes - | WBTV Charlotte

West Charlotte wreck shuts down inbound lanes

Two people were injured in a wreck in west Charlotte Friday morning. 

The crash occurred on Wilkinson Boulevard at Ashley Road. Several inbound lanes were shut down for some time following the crash. The lanes have since reopened. 

The victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

It is unclear what started the wreck. 

