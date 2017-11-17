Search for sexual assault suspect

Good morning everyone. Happy Friday! It's Christine Sperow. Today is November 17. Here is a look at the stories making headlines on WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m.
WBTV has been investigating the safety of your children's school buses and looking into what caused two CMS buses to go up in flames just this month. Concerns are mounting over the age and number of miles on these buses. We're live this morning with details.
This morning a man who reportedly broke into a woman's house and attempted to sexually assault her is still at large. It happened on Wynbrook Way in North Charlotte. WBTV'S Caroline Hicks is live to explain what happened.
Governor Roy Cooper is offering a reward to pay you thousands of dollars to help solve a local crime. The death of 87-year-old Sim Augusta Flowe in Union County remains unsolved.
This morning a U.S. Senator Al Franken from Minnesota is apologizing saying he'll cooperate with a Senate ethics investigation. A photograph shows Franken before he was a Senator with his hands on the chest of a woman while she was sleeping.
IT'S COLD! Below freezing in some neighborhoods this morning. Be prepared to wear a jacket before you head out and Meteorologist Al Conklin is breaking down what the weather will be leading into the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Watch for his forecast now!
The Red Springs Police department was searching for 21-month-old Colvin W ZavierMore >>
An 11-year-old's routine ride to a friend’s house Thursday morning, turned out to be anything but, when he collided with a neighbor’s car leaving the driveway.More >>
Deputies from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Shelby Police Department were both involved in the chase.More >>
A group of students found some interesting things while searching through closets at a New York school.More >>
The two-engine plane tore off all landing gear when the incident took place.More >>
