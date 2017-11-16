Police: Five arrested after chase in east Charlotte

Five people were arrested following a police chase and alleged armed robbery in east Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers located a vehicle near Eastway Drive and Central Avenue matching the description of a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and fled police, leading a chase.

Police say the people in the car jumped out and ran near Enfield Road, before being detained.

No further information has been released as officers are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.