One hurt after shooting in Statesville - | WBTV Charlotte

One hurt after shooting in Statesville

(John Sparks/WBTV) (John Sparks/WBTV)
(John Sparks/WBTV) (John Sparks/WBTV)
STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was injured after a shooting in Statesville Thursday night.

According to the Iredell EMS, a man was transported with non-life threatening injuries to the trauma center at Baptist Medical in Winston Salem.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Mt. Olive Road.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly