Triple fatal wreck

Breaking-- three people dead tonight in a car wreck in Union County. Highway 601 is closed. We’ll have a reporter live in the scene with the latest on the crash at 11:00.

A man came through an unlocked window and tried to sexually assault a woman in a North Charlotte apartment complex. She was able to fight him off. Police say something like this usually doesn’t happen in this area, particularly since the woman says she didn’t know her assaulter.

We’re also investigating reports of someone dropping a tree branch across a dark road to stop traffic and then possibly rob drivers. One woman tells us she was terrified when she stopped for the tree branch and a masked man came out of the woods. She’s telling her story to our reporter Alex Giles.

Minnesota Senator Al Franken, the former SNL comedian, is accused of fondling and kissing a woman while on a USO tour. Radio personality Leeann Tweeden has a photo of Franken trying to grope her while she slept. This happened 11 years ago, before Franken was elected to the Senate.

The Alabama Republican party is tonight supporting Roy Moore in his quest for a Senate seat. Moore has been accused by two women of sexual assault while they were in their teens. His special election is set for December 13th.

