Man, woman killed in Union Co rollover wreck ID'd

Two out of the three people who were killed when the vehicle they were in overturned in Union County Thursday night have been identified.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of US-601 and Sikes Mill Road. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Martinez Castro, was driving south on US-601 and heading towards Monroe when the wreck happened, troopers say.

Troopers said Castro and 23-year-old Diana Laura Romero were killed in the wreck. Highway Patrol said the victims were speeding when they ran off the road, overturned, struck a tree then crashed into a utility pole.

The highway was shut down for some time while crews were on scene investigating.

Troopers have not identified the second woman who was killed in the wreck.

