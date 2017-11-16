Driver leads police chase from Charlotte, crashes in Gastonia

A driver led police on a high speed chase from Charlotte to Gastonia Thursday night.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department attempted to pull over a robbery suspect vehicle on Interstate 85.

The vehicle fled police and ended up crashing into an awning at a home in the 100 block of Robin Road in Gastonia..

The driver was entrapped and police had to free the patient.

Two people were arrested.

One was taken to the jail and the other was transported to the hospital with minor injuries

No further information has been released.

