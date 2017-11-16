Men charged for deadly shooting in north Charlotte

Tucker (top left), McAfee (top right), Howard (bottom left) and Timmons (bottom right) (Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

A group of men were arrested and charged Thursday in a shooting that left a man dead in the street in north Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Dequan Marquis Timmons, 21, Justen O’Neil Howard, 19, Emmanuel Kalani Tucker, 20 and Tyshoine McAfee, 20, have been charged for their involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Abraham Malik Wallace.

The deadly shooting happened Nov. 12 in the 1400 block of Waddell Street around 10:12 p.m.

Police say they found Wallace dead in the street next to a parked vehicle.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man shot, killed on street in north Charlotte ID'd

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.