Kings Mountain plant closing, 133 to lose their jobs

Officials at a Kings Mountain metal fabrication plant told 133 workers this week their jobs would end in January.

Porter’s Group informed the state officially on Monday that the Cleveland County plant would be shut down. The company cited declining sales and intentions to consolidate operations to other existing plants in the U.S.

A letter telling the state under the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) put the North Carolina Rapid Response team into action. State officials have been at the plant site this week informing workers of their options.

At the North Carolina Works office in Shelby, manager Lawrence Roseboro said that while no time is a good time for layoffs, the hiring climate in Cleveland County is good. Unemployment is at 4.1%.

“Manufacturers are expanding and hiring,” he said.

The Porter’s Group plant was still receiving shipments on Thursday and is still in operation. Layoffs, though, can begin at any time.

Employees told WBTV they were informed that the facility would be closed by mid-January.

