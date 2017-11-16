Student's alleged violent threats spark investigation at Watauga High School

Complaints of violent threats made by a student at Watauga High School sparked a police investigation Thursday afternoon.

The Boone Police Department is working together with the Watauga County School System to uncover the facts in this situation.

In order to ensure the safe and normal operations of school, extra officers will be on the school's campus in support of the normal school system security.

Boone Police has consulted with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, concerning this matter.

Anyone who has any information concerning these threats is asked to contact the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or tips can be submitted to High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959,

