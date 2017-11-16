Man accused of stealing bus from school parking lot in Burke County

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bus theft from a school parking lot in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Geoffrey Alan York has been charged with felonious larceny of a motor vehicle and felonious possession of stolen goods.

The incident happened at East Burke High School in September.

The principal called the sheriff's office and reported that a 1990 Chevrolet activity bus was missing from the school's parking lot. The bus was later located in a neighboring county and York was identified as a suspect.

York was confined at the Burke Catawba District Confinement Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

A court date is set for Friday.

