Governor offers $5,000 reward in Union County murder

Governor Roy Cooper announced a monetary reward Thursday for information regarding the person responsible for a September murder in Union County.

The governor is offering $5,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the murder of 87-year-old Sim Augusta Flowe.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Gribble Road in Indian Trail.

The Stallings Police Department reportedly responded to the location to conduct a welfare check on Mr. Flowe.

When they arrived, they found Flowe deceased, and autopsy findings showed that he died from multiple stab wounds.

The crime appeared to be robbery-motivated.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

