Bomb threat cleared at Iredell County court house

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

All is clear after a bomb threat was called into the Iredell County court house Thursday.

The threat appeared to be false and the court house has returned to normal operations.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is working on the case.

No further information has been released.

