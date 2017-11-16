Man pleads not guilty to murder of newspaper carrier in uptown

The man accused of killing a newspaper carrier in uptown Charlotte in Feb. has plead not guilty to his charges and will go on trial..

Roger Best, 22, was charged in the Feb. 15 deadly shooting of 65-year-old Walter 'Wes' Scott Jr.

Scott, who worked delivering newspapers for more than 30 years in uptown, was in the early part of his newspaper route at the time of the shooting. He was employed by a company under contract to deliver The Charlotte Observer in the uptown area.

No court date has been set and no further information has been released on this case.

