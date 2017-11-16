Wildcats to Play in 2018 Gildan Charleston Classic

The field for the 2018 Gildan Charleston Classic has been determined, with Alabama, Appalachian State, Ball State, Davidson, Northeastern, Purdue, Virginia Tech and Wichita State. The eight-team field will compete in the early-season tournament from Thursday, Nov,15 through Sunday, Nov 18, at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
Press release provided by Davidson Athletics
