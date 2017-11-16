VIDEO: Man caught on surveillance stealing Jeep from York Co business

A still from the surveillance video provided by the York County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials in York County are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on surveillance video while stealing a vehicle from a business.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on November 4 at the Lake Wylie Boat Sales on the 4300 block of Charlotte Highway in Clover. A black 1989 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the business.

The surveillance video shows a man taking the Jeep.

The man appears to be a white male with short hair. He was wearing a book bag, black t-shirt, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or knows where the stolen Jeep can be located is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 or the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

