Rowan County United Way exceeds goal

With cheerleaders chanting “Help the People,” smiling faces of volunteers all around, lots of applause, and a big “Happy Birthday” song to 80-year-old local banker Paul Fisher, the Rowan County United Way wrapped up its 2017-18 fall campaign, surpassing its goal of $1,478,000. The campaign came in at 103.13 percent of goal.

It is particularly gratifying to surpass goal in a year when Rowan County saw plant closings and other challenges,” said Jackie Harris, resource development and marketing director with the United Way.

A total of $1,524,204.20 was raised by volunteers. The campaign was boosted by a $100,000 gift from Daimler Freightliner of Cleveland; a $2,500 “Giving Agency of the Year’ award, presented by the Fisher-Greene Insurance Agency of Granite Quarry; and a $100,000 pledge gift from Cheerwine, as part of the company’s 100th year in business celebration. The Cheerwine matching pledge, 100 for 100, was met, with $100,000 in new money given to this year’s campaign,

Cheerleaders from Sacred Heart Catholic School performed during the campaign finale. This year’s new car giveaway, a fund-raising program promoted by car dealerships in Salisbury, was won by Crystal Drew. This year’s campaign was led by Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey and Rowan County Manager Aaron Church.

The Rowan County United Way was chartered in 1956. The 16-member agencies that receive annual funding include the Rowan County Literacy Council, The Arc/Rowan, Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Boy Scouts, Central NC Council; Communities in Schools of Rowan County, Rowan County YMCA, Rowan County Youth Services Bureau, American Red Cross, Rowan County Rescue Squad, The Salvation Army, Trinity Living Center, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, Families First, Inc., Family Crisis Council and Smart Start Rowan. This year, two partner agencies, Capstone Recovery Center and Jobs for Life will receive designations.

For more information, visit the website, www.rowanunitedway.org, or follow the United Way on Facebook.

