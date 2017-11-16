Man shot to death near West Charlotte HS identified

A man who was killed in a shooting near a school in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon was identified.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 41-year-old Jay Jevon Phifer was shot and killed just after 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Kendall Drive. West Charlotte High School is located nearby on Senior Drive and was on lockdown for some time due to the deadly shooting.

Phifer was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

CMPD said the shooting was not connected to the school.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

