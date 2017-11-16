Cement truck overturns on I-77 median - | WBTV Charlotte

Cement truck overturns on I-77 median

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a cement truck overturned in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon. 

The incident happened on Interstate 77 at Exit 18 near WT Harris Boulevard.

The crash happened in the median of I-77. There appeared to be active construction going so traffic was being affected. 

No other details were released. 

