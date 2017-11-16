Woman who drove dead infant son to fire department now facing charges

A woman who drove her four-month-old child to the Granite Quarry Fire Department in July has now been charged in the child's death.

Brittany Ann Jewell was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Jewell was released on a bond of $1000.

According to police, Jewell and other family members drove approximately a half mile from their apartment in the 600 block of S. Salisbury Avenue with the boy in an attempt top get help.

The child, Jewell's son, Colton Gage Anderson, had already been dead for several hours, according to police.

Investigators determined that Jewell was sleeping with her son when the child rolled off of the bed and into the floor. The autopsy lists the cause of death as asphyxiation.

When the mother did wake up several hours later, she rushed to the fire department with the child to try and get help.

On Thursday, Granite Quarry Police Chief M.J. Cook and investigator Todd Taylor said that they worked with the Rowan Sheriff's Office and Rowan County District Attorney's Office on the case.

"It was a tragic situation," Chief Cook said. "There were no signs of physical abuse."

The abuse charge came about not because of what police think Jewell did, but because of what she did not do.

"She didn't take appropriate action to ensure the safety of a child," Taylor added.

Traces of marijuana were found in Jewell's system, and that could have impaired her judgment, according to investigators.

