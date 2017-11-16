Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Christmas Day shooting

A man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Charlotte on Christmas day plead guilty to his charges Thursday.

Parish Huntley, 35, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 33-year-old Fredrick Michael Handy. He plead guilty to both of those charges Thursday.

The shooting happened on Dec. 25 around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of North Wendover Road. Officers responded to an assault call at Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy hospital in reference to a man, later identified as Handy, being treated for a gunshot wound.

Handy was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said evidence collected during the investigation led to Huntley being named as a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

