Motorcyclist facing charges after reportedly crashing into deputy's vehicle during chase

The motorcyclist who is accused of crashing into a sheriff's deputy car after leading law enforcement officials on a chase Wednesday night in Salisbury has been charged.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Willie Joe Ashby was stopped by deputies on Highway 152 near Carson High School. Deputies stopped Ashby since he was wanted on a outstanding warrant from Wilkes County for drug charges and a warrant from Watauga County for driving charges.

Once deputies stopped Ashby, he reportedly took off and continued heading east on Highway 152. The sheriff's office said a deputy then blocked the road at the intersection of Castor Road and Rimer Road to try to stop Ashby.

Ashby reportedly struck the deputy's vehicle and lost control of his motorcycle. He was taken to Northeast Medical Center with an apparent ankle injury. After his release, Ashby was charged with speeding to elude arrest, driving while having a revoked license, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, having an expired registration and not having insurance.

He was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

PREVIOUS: Motorcyclist leads chase, crashes into deputy's car in Salisbury

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.