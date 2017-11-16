Teen accused of hitting woman in head with gun during Rock Hill robbery arrested

A second teen has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Rock Hill in July.

A 46-year-old woman was reportedly robbed on July 27 around 4:30 a.m. as she was getting out of her car on Winthrop Drive. The woman told police that four men robbed her and one of the robbers had a handgun. The robbers stole the woman's purse, police said.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jer' Michael Davis the day after the robbery and charged him with two counts of criminal conspiracy, five counts of breaking and entering, first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substances.

On Thursday, Rock Hill police announced that 18-year-old Zyon Crosby, who was the second teen wanted in this incident, was found in Greenville, S.C.

The woman told police that Crosby reportedly struck her in the back of the head with a gun during the robbery. Rock Hill police said they tried to capture Crosby at his home on July 27 but he fled from officials and had not been seen since.

The victim showed WBTV three large wounds on her head, she said she has three hematomas. She also fractured her finger and has cuts and scrapes all over her legs.

She says detectives brought her purse back to her, it was found in a dumpster. According to the victim, all that was taken was $84.00, but her iPhone and identification cards were untouched.

Crosby is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

