Three men arrested after man fatally shot while driving, crashed into apartment

Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after a man was shot and killed while driving a pickup truck in Rock Hill last month.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers received a call of a wreck involving a pickup truck that had struck a parked car and an apartment building on October 26. The incident occurred at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.

Officers found the driver, identified as 26-year-old Justin Penland, at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police say he was shot while he was driving. Penland was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he later died, according to police.

At the time, police asked the public for help saying there were no leads in the case. Thursday morning, detectives with Rock Hill Police Department arrested three men in connection to the case.

Officers charged Isaiah Hemphill with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, attempted robbery and drug charges.

Two other men - Donovan Allen and Shaun Welte - were charged with attempted armed robbery, accessory after the fact and drug charges.

Hemphill made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon and was denied bond.

