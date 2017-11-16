State to seek death penalty against man accused of kidnapping wife, killing her parents

Prosecutors say they are planning to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing his wife's parents and kidnapping his wife.

Vurnel Smith Jr., 40, is charged with two counts of murder in the July deaths of 65-year-old Jacquline Gordon-White and 69-year-old Rufus Gordon.

According to police, the killings happened in late July. Gordon-White's body was found inside her north Charlotte home. The body of Rufus Gordon was later found hidden in the truck of a car at a Charlotte hospital.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Manhunt underway for suspect in Charlotte double homicide

Investigators say Smith's wife drove the car to the hospital after escaping from the home where she says she was held captive for several days. She was reportedly unaware that her father's body was in the trunk.

Police searched for Smith, who turned himself in several days later.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Man wanted in killing of Charlotte couple turns self in

He is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.