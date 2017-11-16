Brothers facing armed robbery, burglary charges in southeast Charlotte crimes

A 19-year-old is accused of robbing several people at gunpoint at a home in southeast Charlotte and his 18-year-old brother is accused of stealing from the same home.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers received an assault with a deadly weapon call on Oct. 29 around 4 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Milton Morris Drive. The victim told police he was inside his home with other people when a man, identified as Jer’Michael Davidson, entered the home with a gun. The victim said Jer’Michael Davidson was allegedly wearing a white mask and told everyone in the home to get on the ground, police say.

Jer’Michael Davidson then reportedly robbed and struck the victim in the eye with the gun, CMPD said. Police said Jer’Michael Davidson reportedly fired a round into the ceiling before fleeing the scene.

The same victim reportedly told police someone had taken property from his home on Tuesday. CMPD says officers later identified Jeconiah Davidson as the alleged thief.

CMPD arrested the brothers on Wednesday. During a search of their home on David Lee Lane, police found 100 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun, police say.

Jer’Michael Davidson was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, felony possession of marijuana and possessing a stolen firearm.

Jeconiah Davidson was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree burglary and common law robbery.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.