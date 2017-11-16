Apartments, vehicle struck by bullets during Mint Hill shootout

Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested in connection with an alleged shootout at an Mint Hill apartment complex Tuesday night.

According to Mint Hill police, officers received multiple calls of several people shooting at each other in the parking lot of the Victoria Park Apartments on Stoney Trace Drive around 10:45 p.m. Police found several people who were in a vehicle on scene and said they were being shot at by others who came outside of an apartment building.

There were multiple bullet holes on the right side of the vehicle that the people were in, officers said. Police said the shooting was "a carryover from an incident that occurred in Charlotte earlier in the evening."

Police say bullets struck multiple apartment buildings. Officers were able to obtain approximately 13 shell casings in the parking lot. One round was found on the bedroom floor of an apartment where a female was lying in bed.

If you have any information, you can call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.

